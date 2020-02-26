Bend – Bend City Councilor Justin Livingston announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Oregon’s Second Congressional District, currently held by retiring Congressman Greg Walden, according to a news release.
Livingston, 42, won a seat on the Bend City Council in 2016, and during his tenure touts his opposition to a gas tax increase and a city climate change regulation that would have driven up housing costs.
“Republicans in the Second District expect and deserve unwavering conservative representation in Washington, D.C.,” said Livingston. “I ran as a conservative in a liberal city and won. I’ve voted as a conservative on the Bend City Council. I will run for Congress as a conservative, and I will vote as a conservative in Congress. I take positions based on my values, not based on what liberals in Bend or Portland want to hear.”
Last year, Livingston worked with Congressman Greg Walden and the Trump Administration to win over $60 million in federal funds to improve traffic flows at the north end of Bend and open more employment land for development and job creation. The federal grant is the largest ever received by any government body in Central Oregon.
“I support President Trump. Period. I voted for him in 2016 and I will vote for him again in 2020. The impeachment proceedings were a sham that arose from the reflexive opposition to President Trump from Democrats and even some Republicans. Unlike one candidate in this race, I do not believe President Trump’s popularity is fueled by voters’ despair – I believe it is fueled by many Americans’ desire for a conservative in the White House. I do not believe, as that candidate does, that President Trump has no place as leader of the Republican Party. I believe statements like that, coming from Republicans in elected office, gave Democrats the cover they needed to try to overturn President Trump’s election via the flawed impeachment process” Livingston said.
Livingston during his announcement vowed three priorities: better management of federal lands, opposing regulations that increase cost of living and conducting business, and support for pro-life legislation and judges.
Candidates have until March 10 to file for the primary election, slated for May 19. Oregon’s Second Congressional House seat has been held by Walden since 1998. Last year Walden announced he would not seek re-election at the end of his current term.
Livingston joins a crowded field of Republican and Democratic candidates. Presently there are four Democratic candidates, while Livingston is the ninth Republican to file for the primary. Other candidates seeking Republican nomination include Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, David Campbell, Jimmy Crumpacker, Justus Mayo, Kenneth Medenbach, and Jeff Smith.