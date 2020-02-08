Two programs celebrating different aspects of history will be offered at the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, Feb. 15, according to a news release.
1800s Days will feature living history presentations, while the museum’s Heritage Gun Show will display antique firearms. Both programs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1451 Main St. Admission is free and open to anyone interested.
“We’ve offered these events on different dates in years past, but this year our staff and volunteers decided to try staging them on the same day to attract more interest,” said Klamath County Museum Manager Todd Kepple.
The era of pioneer settlement in the West is the focus of 1800s days, with presentations that include Army life and wool spinning. Most participants in the event include members of the Cascade Civil War Society and the Klamath Spinners and Weavers Guild.
The Civil War Society will display antique and replica firearms, and will conduct a shooting demonstration at various times throughout the day.
Numerous firearms from the museum collection, as well as several from private collectors, will be displayed during the Heritage Gun Show.
The exhibit will include guns that date back to the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. Among the unusual guns in the museum collection is a Colt Model 1855 revolver rifle that was found in the Malin area.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.