The Oregon Tech Oregon Tech Board of Trustees are currently meeting in Klamath Falls. The meeting is taking place amid labor unrest with the faculty union and directly after a vote of no confidence was levied by the faculty senate against President Nagi Naganathan.
The day-long meeting started at 8 a.m. with a meeting of the finance and facilities committee. At 2 p.m., the trustees will meet and are expected to hear from faculty senate representatives and talk about the status of labor negotiations.
