Oregon Tech

The Oregon Tech campus in Klamath Falls.

 H&N file photo

The Oregon Tech Oregon Tech Board of Trustees are currently meeting in Klamath Falls. The meeting is taking place amid labor unrest with the faculty union and directly after a vote of no confidence was levied by the faculty senate against President Nagi Naganathan.

The day-long meeting started at 8 a.m. with a meeting of the finance and facilities committee. At 2 p.m., the trustees will meet and are expected to hear from faculty senate representatives and talk about the status of labor negotiations.

Watch it live by clicking on this link and opening Microsoft teams.

Check heraldandnews.com for updates, as well as reporter Becca Robbins 

