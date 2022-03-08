The Klamath Republican, a newspaper published in the area from 1896 to 1914, will soon be available in an internet-searchable format from the University of Oregon, as well as the Klamath County Museum's hard copies.
The local museum and the university are working on a joint project to digitize historic editions of The Klamath Republican.
On a recent day in the dusty newspaper room at the museum, Karen Caverly-Molineaux, collections assistant for the museum, and her volunteers catalogued every page of each edition the museum had. The newspaper wranglers found papers missing from the University of Oregon collection and readied them to be taken to the university for scanning in hopes of making as complete a record as possible.
They found more than they bargained for in the old, dusty pages. Reporters of the time commonly used what today would be considered racist, sexist and explicit language. Sometimes they described events or people which break contemporary privacy expectations.
More than once during the inventory process Caverly-Molineaux read something and said, “Oh my gosh, did they just say that?”
People’s travel plans, gossip and bickering splashed across the pages too.
“The newspapers of the time were having little feuds,” Caverly-Molineaux explained. “The Evening Herald was quite the thorn in the side.”
The Klamath County Museum was able to participate in preserving this chunk of history because of a $2,500 Oregon Heritage Grant and a matching grant from the Klamath County Historical Society.