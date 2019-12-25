LAKEVIEW — It may not seem like much — a few ornaments, a decorated tree and various Christmas décor graciously donated by community members in Lake County; but for individuals working to get their lives back in order through the Lake District Recovery Center the generous donations mean everything.
There may not be many presents under the tree yet, but for Raylene Cooley and her two sons, Isaac and Kasin Cordova, already the Christmas season is a vast improvement over last year thanks to an array of festive decorations inside and outside of their home. This time last year the children were in foster homes while Cooley struggled to overcome her addictions. Now sober and one of many individual success stories through treatment at the Recovery Center, the decorations and happy home are representative of a family together once more, on the mend physically and emotionally from the scars of addiction and blessed by the giving and forgiving nature of the Lakeview community.
Dream to reality
The decorations are the result of a plan instigated by CADC intern Jackie Schuler at the Lake District Wellness Center/Recovery Center, originally inspired by a lucid dream weeks prior. While community programs such as the Tree of Joy, Toys For Tots, and Christmas for Kids have helped individuals like Cooley in Lake County provide gifts for their children, Schuler envisioned a donation drive of Christmas lights and decorations to provide a festive atmosphere for those with cause to celebrate as they work through past transgressions. Originally intended just for clients who have graduated the program and recently granted custody of their kids, a call to action in the community to help out newly reunited families garnered an overwhelming response.
Schuler expected a trickle of ornaments to come in after publicizing the ornament drive via social media in early December, what she got instead was a flood of Christmas-related items big and small. Schuler’s office quickly became overwhelmed with piles of decorations to distribute to over 10 households that qualified under the program’s graduation criteria. So many decorations were received that the donations were expanded beyond just those regaining custody of their children to households currently in the Recovery Center and Wellness Center’s oversight, around 15 in total.
Decking the halls
There were fully decorated Christmas trees, lights, stockings, ornaments, trinkets, and outdoor decorations galore; all divided evenly so that each home would have all the décor needed to deliver a bright and cheery Christmas atmosphere. According to Schuler, it took over a week to deliver items to each home, finally providing relief to otherwise overflowing offices stacked full of Christmas cheer.
“My office I describe as ‘Christmas Town’ right now,” laughed Schuler. “I had decorated my office the week prior, so it was already Christmas-y, then stuff started arriving and it was overflowing.”
Cooley is one of many striving to turn their lives around with support of staff members like Schuler. Cooley grew up in the Los Angeles area, but when a shooting occurred at their apartment building in the early 1990s, Cooley’s father relocated the family to Lakeview, and thereafter bounced around various communities. By her teen years she began a life of addiction, which on two separate occasions resulted in losing custody of her children.
In and out of legal issues and recovery centers for four to five years, after several relapses Cooley finally found a supportive counselor in Schuler that made a connection, motivating her to get clean not just for her kids, but for herself as well.
New outlook
Now with her own home for the first time after previously residing in her mother-in-law’s home for years, and with a new outlook on life; the festive Christmas decorations now adorning the home only adds to the positive and uplifting atmosphere surrounding the two greatest Christmas gifts she could have possibly received — her family, and life, back.
“Christmas will be warm — it will be warm and fuzzy and awesome; regardless of whether there are presents or not,” said Cooley. “I am happy to have my kids back; even if there are only a few presents under the tree, there will still be that love with all of us together.”
It isn’t only Cooley overwhelmed with joy with their holiday décor. Cooley’s sons would often ask her during walks to school while passing by other homes, “Mom, when do we get to have a Christmas, too?” According to Cooley, when her children returned home one day to find a Christmas tree and decorations galore throughout their home they shouted, “Christmas! Santa’s here!” Now the kids are enthused with the spirit of Christmas in a way the family has not experienced before. Cooley also utilized the Tree of Joy and Christmas For Kids programs to collect a few presents for Kasin and Isaac, but however humble the pile of gifts may be there is no shortage of bright spirits.
“This is a great community to raise children in, and this place is filled with people helping people – I love that,” said Cooley.
The Recovery Center and Wellness Center operate a 90-day outpatient program, and an 18-month treatment court program that is community-partnered to remove legal charges if the individual can meet criteria including being clean and sober for 18 months.
“Every single client received a Christmas tree, there was not one single client in need of a tree who didn’t get one,” said Schuler. “Everybody got outdoor lights, we got brand new lights in the box donated by Ace Hardware. Everyone got at least two boxes full of ornaments and décor. We didn’t have many stockings, but everyone who had children got stockings.”
First steps
The road to recovery is long and winding, and graduating the program is in many cases only the first step towards a new direction in life. It is for that reason that something as simple as a few Christmas trinkets can be so impactful, returning a feeling of a normal Christmas to those whose lives have been far from normal.
“There has been a lot of crying, it’s been a really emotional thing for me as well since I dealt with addiction myself – now seven years clean,” said Schuler. “I have seen many people cry, people are so thankful. I constantly have people coming into the office to thank us, it has been a truly emotional experience.”
At least in Cooley’s case, the Christmas décor donations have been an added motivating factor as well. The overwhelming amount of donations by the Lakeview community has inspired Cooley to return the favor in the near future.
“My hope next year is that we will be in a more financially stable position and I can be the one donating to other people in need,” said Cooley. “My goal next year is to give back by taking two names off the Tree of Joy, to help others the way Lakeview has helped my kids.”
“I hope this program continues, I want to do this every year,” said Schuler, who acknowledged that enough items were donated this year that there were leftovers now being stored for next year’s distribution. “This encourages people to stay in the community to get better. This helps people realize that people can change. This is now a totally different world than Raylene has probably ever lived in.”