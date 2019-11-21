Members of the Klamath Falls Lions Club will host a noon luncheon Saturday, Nov. 23 at Yesterday’s Plaza, 125 N. Ninth St., to raise diabetes awareness within the community, according to a news release. The price of the luncheon is $15. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Terry Bennett at 541-882-8543 or lisa@petrisinteriors.com by Friday, Nov. 22nd.
Guest speaker Jennifer Newton, nutrition coordinator at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center, will discuss three types of diabetes, pre-diabetes, the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in the area, the controllable factors that contribute to Type 2 diabetes, and programs shown to be successful in reversing pre-diabetes.
“Money raised on November 23rd will augment a ‘camper fund’ the Club has established. The Club will work with the local community to identify youth with Type 1 diabetes and help fund their attendance at a week-long outdoor camp at the Gales Creek Camp for diabetic youth in northwest Oregon next summer” said Terry Bennett, vice president of the Klamath Falls Lions Club, and hostess of the event.
For more information or to get involved with the Klamath Falls Lions Club, contact Club Secretary Ted Yarosh at 541-892-4627, visit facebook.com/KFLIONS or email kflions@gmail.com.