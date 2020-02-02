The Klamath Falls Lions Club will sell See’s Candy for Valentine’s Day, and collect food for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank starting Feb. 1, according to a news release.
Candy sales and food collection will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at Turn Thom Point S tires at 2052 Washburn Way No. 1, beginning Feb. 1.
The food bank can use donations of canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, canned meals, baby food, pasta, rice and beans.
Valentine’s Day candy sales support the club’s sight and hearing projects.