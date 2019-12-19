The Klamath Falls Lion’s club is selling See’s Candy for the Christmas holiday as a fundraiser for its sight and hearing projects, according to a news release. See’s Candy is available at Turn Thom Point S Tire and Auto at 2052 Washburn Way, next to Bi-Mart, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions conduct vision screening for most students in Klamath County through the school districts, as well as providing glasses for students and others in need. Lions Clubs also conduct community hearing screenings and help provide hearing aids. Additionally, the Lions collect used eye glasses to be recycled and provide a college scholarship to a graduating high school senior from a local school. For more information about the Lions Club and how to donate to Lion’s projects, call 541-591-6483.