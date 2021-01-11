On Monday, Oregon Senate Republicans announced their leadership team as the caucus began in the 2021 legislative session.
Among those who received leadership posts was State Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls), who was named minorty whip.
Whips are assistants to the floor leaders, and are often responsible for mobilizing votes within their parties on major issues.
“As we head into the legislative session, I am confident in this team,” said Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod. “It’s made up of members from diverse experiences, representing unique communities from around the state. Oregon confronts many challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire and small business relief, to getting our kids back in school, and as a caucus we will continue to fight for freedom, justice, and opportunity for all as we do the people’s work. Oregonians deserves strong leadership — that is what this team will provide.”
In addition to Linthicum and Girod, the other posts went to: deputy leader Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River) and assistant leader Sen. Lynn Findley (R-Vale).