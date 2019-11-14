A special fundraiser performance of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by the Linkville Players will benefit Youth Rising and the Klamath County students it serves, according to a news release. The special performance will be at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, with tickets available for $15. All ticket holders will receive free refreshments and entry for several prize drawings.
Tickets are available at www.youthrising.com in advance of the fundraiser. All sales will go to support Youth Rising services and activities at the after school Drop-In Center for Klamath County students ages 11 to 18.
Attendees are advised that “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” includes adult language, mature themes, and may be inappropriate for children. However, this hilarious show will offer a delightful evening out, with an intermission celebration hosted by Youth Rising, with free food, beverages and baked goods.
If anyone in your party requires accommodations, email outreach@youthrising.com to request assistance. For more details about this fundraising event, call the Youth Rising Drop-In Center, which is at 729 Main St., at 541-851-1112. The Linkville Playhouse is at 201 Main St.