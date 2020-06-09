The Pacific Northwest District of Kiwanis International has an awards program to recognize individuals who routinely make communities better places for all residents, according to a news release.
These awards honor Everyday Heroes for their contributions. The Linkville Kiwanis Club has issued Everyday Hero Awards to four people who have done extraordinary work during this COVID-19 crisis. In addition to honoring their work, the club provided each with a $50 VISA gift certificate.
"It's always nice to recognize good work going on in the community,” said club President Diana Otero. “These four professionals have helped keep our community safe and healthy before the crisis and are role models for service.”
"First Nikowa Mendez and Zak Jackson have done great work for Tribal Health, The Klamath Tribes and the community," Otero said. "They found out that Chiloquin EMS did not have gowns to protect personnel and immediately arranged for 50 to be given from the Tribes' inventory. They heard Sky Lakes needed N95 masks and they diverted 1,000 from Tribal disbursement to give to the medical center. They have modeled community-minded service. Otero continued, "Kellie Hansen the Public Health clinic administrator and Jessica Dale the Klamath County Public Health assistant director have done the direct service work necessary to keep the community safe. Even as COVID-19 arrived in Klamath County, the pair were finishing the annual push for immunization of school children."
Hansen is doing the contract tracing on all of the COVID-19 cases in Klamath County and checking in to make sure that the people have groceries, medicine and anything else they need.
Dale leads the operational charge, being the liaison with other agencies while keeping everyone focused on the entire county -- not just Klamath Falls.
Linkville Kiwanis is one of two local Kiwanis clubs. Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.