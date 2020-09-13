A walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, by the Klamath County Historical Society, according to a news release.
Society members will discuss several early-day residents of Klamath County who are buried in the cemetery.
“We’ll visit the marker at the spot where unknown victims of the Houston Hotel fire were buried 100 years ago,” said Carol Mattos, one of the tour organizers. “We’ll also recall the life of the first superintendent of Crater Lake National Park, who has been largely forgotten in local history.”
The tour will also include the story of Fred Melhase, who has two resting places in the cemetery. Other historical figures will include private detective Fred Morley and veterans of the Civil War and World War II.
The tour will begin at the flagpole near the cemetery entrance. The tour is free and open to anyone interested. Most of the tour will be on paved roads, with brief portions off the road.
For more information contact Mattos at 541-884-4032.