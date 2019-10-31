A limited number of tickets are available for “Celebrate the Wild,” Saturday’s annual dinner-auction held by the Klamath Lake Land Trust.
The event is set for Saturday at Reames Golf & Country Club with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6, and program and live auction at 7. Reservations are required.
Land Trust executive director Crystal McMahon will talk about the group’s accomplishments, thank community supporters and discuss the group’s future vision and goals. Her presentation will also include thoughts on climate change and “what is means to the Klamath Basin.”
McMahon said the live auction will include a wide variety of offerings, including stays in Cali, Columbia; Ashland, Bend and the Salishan Resort along with the Stefan Savides sculpture, outdoor bar package, Precision Aviation flight, exclusive duck hunt and several items for beer and wine.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Land Trust office at 541-884-1053 or by emailing Jay Lunsford at jay@klamathlakelandtrust.org.