SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has released a list of state park campgrounds that are scheduled to open with limited services within the coming days, according to a news release.
“I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.
Campgrounds will open only when conditions are met, including public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled, the local community agrees, and the park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
Sumption also noted that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds. Cabin and yurt camping, except in rare cases, will not be offered. Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.
RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime in June, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early next week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
All group camping, cabins and yurts are closed, unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Among the state parks selected for camping is Collier Memorial State Park near Chiloquin.
For the latest in state park availability visit https://stateparks.oregon.gov.