Licensed nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities that qualify may begin allowing limited indoor visitation for residents starting Monday, according to a news release.
“As we have throughout this pandemic, when it comes to long-term care facility visitation, we will proceed carefully, to protect the residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “With case counts rising, I have instructed the Department of Human Services to proceed with caution. However, it is my hope that families can now safely begin visiting the loved ones they have not been able to see for so many months.”
Residents may have up to two visitors at a time to meet with in an approved area.
To qualify, a facility must have no suspected or current COVID-19 cases, follow visitation requirements detailed in the policy and related guidance, and be in a community with a low or medium rate of COVID-19 exposure. Facilities in communities with high incidents of COVID-19 may only have visitors indoors who qualify under the compassionate care policy.
ODHS collaborated with a variety of stakeholders in developing the policy. Among the considerations:
Facilities must use one of two resources in determining whether they are in a county that is in a high-risk area for COVID-19 and if limited indoor visitation is allowed. Those two resources are: CMS COVID-19 Positivity Rates and OHA COVID-19 Positivity Rates.
Long-term care providers, residents and family members with questions should reach out to: SOQ.LTCInfo@dhsoha.state.or.us.