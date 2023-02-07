An award-winning Celtic rock group is set to perform this weekend in Klamath Falls.
The Derina Harvey Band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“With a show that offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as a few originals, Derina’s vibrant personality takes center stage with humor, storytelling, and, of course, her world class vocals,” a press release states.
“The Derina Harvey Band has earned a reputation as a high-energy live show that leaves many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats,” the release continues. “Their concerts are a captivating night of telling stories through song that gets the audience engaged. The band has been across Canada via the performing arts and festival circuits and is now poised to take the United States by storm, having been very well-received at three juried U.S. showcases (Arts Northwest [Best in Showcase Award], Western Arts Alliance and Performing Arts Exchange). The band has begun to make inroads in the U.S., and had finished a tour of the southeastern states just prior to the pandemic. The group has spent the last year writing some new music (releasing the single “Grow” in 2021) and is now coming to the west coast where they will hit up stages like the Ross Ragland Theater.”
“We received countless comments from audience members about how much fun the show was,” said Josh Gennings, supervisor of the Shell Theatre. “Derina’s onstage energy is electric and spreads throughout the entire venue.”
This show is sponsored by Elite Retreat, and co-sponsored by John & Ann Novak and Jean Pinniger.
Tickets cost $29 for adults, $26 for senior/military, $19 for students, $10 for youths ages 12 and younger, and $49 for Vegas Box Seats.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, go to www.ragland.org. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.
