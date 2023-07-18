RRT Summer Youth camp Willy Wonka Jr Sugarman's Corner

Members of the cast of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Summer Youth Day Camp perform scenes from their 2016 production of “Willy Wonka, Junior” at Sugarman’s Corner pocket park in downtown Klamath Falls.

 H&N file photo

Hakuna matata, what a wonderful phrase to describe the upcoming Ross Ragland Summer Camp program for youth in Klamath Falls.

This year, the three-week-long theater program will be “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” according to a news release from the Ross Ragland Theater.

