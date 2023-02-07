While thumbing through a box of records her husband had purchased, Sarah Turner paused when she saw a vintage John Wayne LP in the mix.
“She asked me, ’Why did you buy this?’” Jimmy Turner laughed. “’We’re never going to sell a John Wayne record.’”
The owner of Retro Room Records and organizer of the Ross Ragland Theater comedy shows, Jimmy Turner said he had bought the collection of vinyl from a patron who was a little down on his luck.
Two days later, he said, a white-haired woman came to their store and told the couple of her ongoing search for a record that she used to listen to with her father.
The woman told Turner the album was titled, “America, Why I Love Her,” a collection of poems about America, read by none other than the famed Western star, John Wayne, himself.
Turner said he asked the woman, “Did my wife put you up to this?”
This serendipitous encounter is one of many in Turner’s life he says, which, in part, has led to his philosophy on Klamath Falls.
“I believe this town has supernatural serendipity,” Turner said. “If you listen to the siren’s call of this town.”
A lifelong dream of Turner’s came to fruition when the he and his wife opened Retro Room Records in 2021.
According to the store’s website bio, “Retro Room Records and oddities was started by a 20-year married couple who have been collecting vinyl the entirety of their marriage.”
But the comedy world wasn’t through with Turner yet.
Not long after opening his dream store, he received a call from the Ross Ragland Theater. The two local businesses came together to form the monthly Comedy Nights series.
With the help of his best friend, Andrew “Hurricane” Dandy who resides in Georgia, Turner has been organizing Retro Room Records Presents: Comedy Nights at the Ross Ragland.
The comedy duo has brought some big names to the town of Klamath Falls, including Jamie Kennedy, Chris Kattan and Victoria Jackson, to name a few.
Though the stars drew the crowds, it was the opening acts that elicited the most commendations, Turner said. This inspired him to make a few changes to the show this year.
Starting with next event, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Ross Ragland, Retro Room Records will begin presenting its new comedy series: Jim and Hurricane’s Funniest Friends.
These programs will feature less-known comics that are on the rise, starting with Paul Conyers.
In 2020, Conyers competed in the World Series of Comedy event in Las Vegas, taking home the first-place prize.
“These guys are on the road 40 weeks out of the year,” Turner said. “They have to be funny if they want to pay their bills.”
And Turner should know, having spent 40 weeks a year for 20 years as a stand-up comedian.
Ticket prices also will be much lower — $20 as opposed to $35 — in the hopes of making the event more affordable for the general public.
“A $40 date night is a lot more reasonable than a $70 date night,” Turner said.
The economic wellbeing of Klamath Falls is a topic of interest for the comedian turned record store owner.
The comedy series, he said, is the only one of its kind in the area, giving it the potential to help bring about economic growth in this region.
Turner noted that, once word got out about the comics’ wonderful experiences here in Klamath Falls, other comedians started reaching out to him, not only asking to do shows but even inquiring about the status of the local housing market.
“They were telling other comics that it’s an hour of work for a two-day vacation,” Turner said. “They left with a great taste in their mouths about Klamath Falls.
“Right now, in Klamath Falls, we’re all passing the same dollar back and forth, when what we need is reasons for [others] to bring their dollars to us.”
Turner’s hopes and ideas could be substantiated in the near future. During a recent interview with the Herald & News, Turner stated his interest in running for a City Council seat in the future.
“My degree is in business management. I know economics, and my whole platform would be to revitalize downtown,” Turner said.
He added that the downtown area is “begging to find the right minds” to turn this town into a prime destination for a weekend vacation.”