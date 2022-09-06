A dominant performance by Payton Canon netted the Oregon Tech senior her fifth career medalist honor, rolling to the individual title at the Coastal Collegiate Classic at Salishan Golf Club.
Canon (74-80-79 – 233) blitzed the field by 10 strokes, helping the Lady Owls (334-350-331 – 1015) to a second-place team finish behind Lewis-Clark State.
Tech had three players in Top-15 — as freshman Baylee Hodgman (92-86-84 – 262) posted her best round of the tournament in today’s final round, jumping into eighth-place. Maiya Baker (90-88-89 – 267), the 2021 Coastal Collegiate Classic medalist, placed ninth, with Brittney Barrington (91-96-83 – 270) carding a final round 83 to place 12th.
Men’s team 2nd also
Hunter Eberhardt carded a final round 73, helping the Oregon Tech men climb three spots in the standings, placing second overall at the Coastal Collegiate Classic at Salishan Golf Course.
The Owls finished the 54-hole tournament at 954 (324-317-313) – with their final round 313 second only to team champ, Lewis-Clark State (307-307-295 – 909). Sitting in fifth place after Day 2, Tech vaulted over Bushnell, Multnomah and Southern Oregon into the runner-up spot.
Eberhardt finished fifth overall (80-82-73 – 235), as his 73 was the third-best round of the day.
OIT had four other players in the Top-20 – Xavier De La Rosa (83-75-82 – 240) in a tie for 11th; Michael Gray (82-82-79 – 243) and Issey Tanimura (79-82-82 – 243) tied for 16th; with Tyler Vassar (87-78-79 – 244) in 18th. Mason Snider (83-87-85 – 255) rounded out the Owls roster, placing 25th.
The OIT men and women will next head to the College of Idaho Invitational at TimberStone Golf Club next week in Caldwell, Idaho.