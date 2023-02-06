In honor of Galentine’s Day, the Ross Ragland has a romantic movie set to play.
Beginning at noon Sunday, Feb. 12, “Much Ado About Nothing,” a 1993 romantic comedy film based on William Shakespeare’s play of the same, will play for $5 per ticket.
According to a press release, there will be mimosas, flowers and a chocolate tasting before the movie starts.
“Grab your girlfriends and join us for this fun event,” the release states.
