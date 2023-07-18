Linkville Cemetary

The Klamath County Historial Society has scheduled a tour of the Linkville Cemetary at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

 Courtesy of Klamath County Historial Society

Dead men tell no tales, but the Klamath County Historical Society ensures their stories live on.

