Lightning from the most recent round of storms sparked nine wildfires on the Modoc National Forest, and several others in region, as more storms are expected in the area in the coming days.
At the same time, crews continue to contain the Cutoff Fire near Bonanza and the Pool Fire near Chiloquin. As of Wednesday morning, the Cutoff Fire is around 1,150 acres in size and 23% contained, while the Pool Fire is 22 acres and 90% mopped up.
Tamara Schmidt, public affairs officer for the Fremont-Winema National Forest, said that the Pool Fire is in good shape, and that aircrafts are doing detection flights right now, searching for smoke from lightning fires across the forest.
“We also have resources on the ground prepared to respond to (lightning fires),” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said as conditions continue to dry out, Klamath County remains under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday from 2 to 11 p.m. as a result of “abundant lightning on dry fuels.”
“Even with those incidents we are still able to deal with lightning fires,” Schmidt added. “We have plenty of resources available to respond.”
Tuesday’s winds did push the Cutoff Fire, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, but crews continue to increase their containment by the day.
A Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation order remains in effect for the areas east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, between Jaguar Lane and Racoon Lane, and Spaniel Lane and Crocodile Lane west of Thrasher Drive. Other areas nearby are under a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice, Hessel said.
Amid all of this action, more fires are expected just around the corner, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service said in a press release Wednesday, announcing that additional fire-use restrictions are now in effect.
“Everyone should do their part, including maintaining equipment, vehicles and trailers appropriately, avoiding risky burning practices and adhering to fire-safety restrictions going into effect today,” the Forest Service stated.
The safety restrictions are meant to curtail additional, preventable human caused fires allowing firefighters and dispatchers to focus on containing lightning fires.
Fire-use restrictions at the Modoc National Forest prohibit any campfires or stove fires except in designated areas. Smoking, welding and operating an internal combustion engine are also restricted. Learn more about the restrictions here.
The largest fire on the Modoc National Forest is the Antelope Fire near Antelope Plains.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 130 acres and 60% contained, and the bulk of available resources in the area have been assigned to continue suppressing the fire. Fire crews are also keeping an eye on the various other fires, and are standing by in the case of new starts.
The other lightning fires on the Modoc National Forest range from 0.1 to 2.5 acres in size. Additional resources were expected to arrive Wednesday morning, including five engines to increase initial attack capacity.
As the fire season ramps up, a number of private timberland owners and managers in the western part of the state will close their land to the public, starting on Monday, June 28, a group of landowners said today in a press release. Last week, Collins announced it would close its lands in Klamath County and elsewhere in Oregon.
