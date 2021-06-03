Firefighters continued work Thursday on the Sycan River Fire and responded to lightning fires as they are discovered in the area.
The Sycan River Fire continues to burn roughly 20 miles north of Beatty. As of press time Thursday, it was 615 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to fire officials.
All road closures have been lifted and Forest Road 27 has reopened.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we worked on the Sycan River Fire this week,” said SCOFMP Type 3 Team Incident Commander Sam Tacchini. “It made it possible for us to fight the fire efficiently and get it back to the Bly Ranger District to continue towards full containment.”
On Thursday, the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership’s federal and state agencies responded to six lightning fires from Wednesday night’s storms. The fires ranged from a tenth to 1.5 acres in size.
It is expected in the coming days that as conditions continue to dry out in the storm areas, additional lightning fires will be discovered. The public is asked to report suspected wildfires to 911.
South Central Oregon is already seeing an active and early fire season. In addition to being careful with anything that can spark a fire, the public can take measures to be prepared. Private landowners can create and maintain defensible space around structures, especially in rural and forested areas.