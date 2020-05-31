Wildland firefighters responded to the Doe Fire on Friday, May 29 on the Fremont-Winema National Forest’s Chemult Ranger District, according to a news release.
The fire was discovered around mid-morning and was sparked by lightning from recent storms. It is burning on the south side of Silver Lake Highway near milepost 26.
Firefighters made excellent progress Friday. The fire is approximately 150 acres and is expected to be fully lined and contained later tonight.
The fire is burning in the recently completed Yota Timber Sale on the Red Knight Project. Fire behavior today was moderate spread with isolated group torching and wind-driven spot fires up to a quarter mile. The recent restoration work in the area may have helped reduce fire intensity.
Resources available on Friday were from the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry and included seven engines, two dozers and other resources. On Saturday, May 30, three engines, the Winema Hotshots and a 10-person handcrew from Lakeview were working on the Doe Fire.
While the fire is burning in a fairly remote area and cloud cover from storms is making the fire less visible from a distance, those traveling in the area should be aware of increased firefighter traffic throughout the weekend and possible smoke.
With additional lightning in the forecast over the weekend, it is expected that more fires may be discovered as conditions dry out. To report a suspected wildfire, please call 911.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.