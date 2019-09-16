LAKEVIEW – The Poker Fire, which was discovered Sunday morning, grew to approximately 15,000 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to a South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership news release.
High winds made it difficult for fire resources to contain the fire Sunday but with the rains Monday, containment was at 50% by early evening.
The Poker Fire started on Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, on the northwest side of Hart Mountain also known as Poker Jim Ridge. The fire is burning in juniper, brush and grass. The cause has been determined to be a holdover from last week’s lightning event and there is no estimated containment at this time.
Resources from BLM, Forest Service, Fish & Wildlife Service and local RFPAs (Rangeland Fire Protection Associations) are currently working together to suppress the fire. The Burns Interagency Fire Zone is also assisting by providing fire resources to help with suppression efforts. Fire managers are also working with partners and nearby landowners on this fire.
Given the location of the fire, smoke will be visible in Plush, Adel, Lakeview, and the surrounding area.