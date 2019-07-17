If you are like me, you have been accumulating stuff forever. What better time than now to clean out your garage and deal with all the items you no longer need or will use. The project seems overwhelming and can be unless you tackle it with the right attitude and help. Here are some ways to deal with what is right in front of you: the stuff in your garage.
Attitude
Approach cleaning out your garage by visualizing what you want it to look like, and how you will benefit. You will also need to put your mind in the right frame so that you truly will “clean out” your garage and not keep everything and rearrange it all. The old adage: “If you haven’t used it in a year, you probably don’t need it,” will definitely help. Of course, there are always keepsakes, but not everything is a keepsake.
Tools
Before you begin attacking your garage, have a plan. Can you do this by yourself, or will you need help? If you have family or friends who are willing to help, set a time that fits their schedules (after all, they are probably helping you for free – or maybe at the most a barbecue after). Make sure you have all the necessary tools available: gloves, trash bags, boxes to put donations in, buckets or boxes to store those items you want to keep, and most importantly, water – to keep everyone hydrated while working in the warm temperatures.
Be sure to let everyone know to wear shoes where their toes aren’t exposed in case something gets dropped. All the dust and dirt that accumulates in garages can end up nasty. Also, be sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting filthy, or torn while picking up things. Last, but not least, if working out in the sun, make sure to use sunblock so you don’t burn and suffer more than just aches and pains the next day. One more thing – don’t lift, push, or carry anything heavier than you should. You don’t want to end up in the emergency room.
Items
When you are ready to start, you will need to determine what to keep, give away, trash, or sell.
Create areas to place the items once you decide what to do with them. Make sure everyone knows which areas are for which items, especially the ones you want to keep.
If you need to take a load to the dump, make sure you know the hours the dump is open, what they accept, and have money available for dump fees.
If you want to donate items, you will need to decide which non-profit you want to take your items to, and find out what when they accept donations.
If you have items you think you could get some money from, then have a garage or yard sale. Put an ad in the Herald and News listing the days and times of your sale. Prepare before hand by placing prices on your items and display them on tables you have set up so people can view them and hopefully buy them. You may also want to put signs up on the major cross streets to direct people to your home. You can also advertise on the internet. It also doesn’t hurt to have additional help at a garage sale, so see if your friends and family can stop by and help for a couple hours. When you are finished with your sale and have exhausted all your energy and just want the stuff gone, you can donate the rest or give it to a group that is having an upcoming garage sale of their own. You have taken some of your time, but you have cleared more out of your garage.
If you take a little time to plan, you will probably save yourself time and energy and maybe even make a little money. Once you have organized, cleaned (literally), given away and sold everything in your garage, you should feel an accomplishment that you have probably (if you are like me) waited too long to achieve. You may also be lucky and finally be able to park your car in the garage instead of all your stuff.