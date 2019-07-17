Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Chef Liz Arraj

Liz Arraj is the vegan chef for A Leap of Taste cafe who prides herself on constantly developing gluten free and plant-based recipes for the community.

Rice and beans don’t have to be boring! You can put any of your favorite things into this salad; your favorite rice, beans, veggies, dried fruit and nuts. This beautiful salad not only looks good but it provides great plant nutrition for you!

Wild, Wild West Rice Salad

2 cups of uncooked Wild Rice

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 can black eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1 apple, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup parsley, finely chopped

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Dressing:

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 2 lemons

1 TBSP. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of hot pepper flakes

