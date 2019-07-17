Rice and beans don’t have to be boring! You can put any of your favorite things into this salad; your favorite rice, beans, veggies, dried fruit and nuts. This beautiful salad not only looks good but it provides great plant nutrition for you!
Wild, Wild West Rice Salad
2 cups of uncooked Wild Rice
1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 can black eyed peas, rinsed and drained
1 apple, diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup parsley, finely chopped
1/4 cup roasted peanuts
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Dressing:
Zest of 2 lemons
Juice of 2 lemons
1 TBSP. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Pinch of hot pepper flakes