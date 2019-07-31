You probably have seen jackfruit in the store. It looks like a gigantic, knobby dinosaur egg.
I’ve heard it takes a lot of patience to process it in order to cook with it but I buy the young jackfruit in the can at Sherm’s Thunderbird.
All you have to do is drain the can and shred the chunks of jackfruit with your hands. I love to add veggies and spices and serve in tacos.
Spicy Jackfruit
2 TBSP. olive oil
1 tsp. cumin seeds
1 tsp. coriander seeds
1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and minced
3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
1 jalapeño, minced
1 yellow onion, peeled and diced
1 tsp. turmeric
1 tsp. ground coriander
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 can of fire-roasted tomatoes
2 cans young Jackfruit chunks, drained, rinsed, and shredded
1. In olive oil sauté the cumin and coriander seeds, until their fragrance starts to release.
2. Add onion, jalapeño, ginger and garlic, sauté for about 5 minutes.
3. Add spices, black pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes and jackfruit. Cook until the flavors married, about 10 minutes.