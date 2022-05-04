A statewide effort aims to take on social isolations born from the coronavirus pandemic, divisive partisan politics and cantankerous social media discourse — one letter at a time.
Oregon Humanities' Dear Stranger campaign hopes to offer more personal positive personal connections as the state and country continues to face mental health challenges born from the shutdowns and stresses of the pandemic, challenging economy and divisive politics.
The nonprofit's effort entails a letter-exchange project offering Oregonians a chance to write letters to people they have never met before.
Dear Stranger asks writers to delve into what they care about and why. Letters are swapped anonymously and pen pals can then continue to converse through the humanities group
“In good times, bad, and everything in between, sometimes it’s hardest to share our innermost thoughts with those closest to us,” says Lucy Solares-Steger, a program assistant who runs the Dear Stranger project at Oregon Humanities. “Dear Stranger offers a chance to share a fresh perspective with a stranger in the world and receive one in return. It provides an opportunity to reach out and find community, listen to one another, and learn from each other.”
The goal of Dear Stranger is to create better understanding of others with different backgrounds, beliefs and experiences, according to Oregon Humanities officials.
The statewide group has operated pen pal programs since 2014. Last winter, a letter exchange effort involved 69 people from 28 Oregon counties.
Letters should be addressed to Oregon Humanities, Attention: Dear Stranger, 610 SW St., Suite 1111, Portland, Oregon, 97205. Oregon
Humanities will exchange letters mailed by June 30.