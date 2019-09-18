The weather is beginning to cool down, the midges are finally starting to dissipate, the leaves are beginning to fall, and there isn’t as much daylight – fall will be here within a week! Here are some tips to use in getting ready for fall that won’t break your budget.
Weather changes
Changes in the weather means that you will need to check all the seals in you home to make sure they won’t leak water or wind which would cost you extra dollars either in repair or heating bills. If you can’t do it yourself, there are handymen in the area that probably won’t cost a lot, but be sure they know what they are doing and better if they are licensed, bonded and insured. Otherwise, employ a company that specializes in what you need. Also make sure to have the proper clothing for yourself and your family.
Hopefully you put away your fall wardrobe and can just get it out and clean it and not have to buy a lot. If you need a few clothing items, watch for sales at the stores and use store coupons to help save even more. There may also be a good selection at the discount stores like Goodwill where you might find some things to add to your current apparel selection. Also have your vehicle checked for the weather – look at the shape your tires are in and if you will need to replace them soon before the really cold, icy weather hits. Shop around at various tire stores to get the best price and/or be sure to have chains ready when you need them. Get your yard ready for cooler weather by trimming bushes and raking the ever changing beautifully colored leaves from the trees. Also add any fall fertilizer you may feel will help your yard survive the cold weather. It’s also time to stop watering your yard and blow out your sprinkler lines to help them survive freezing in the winter.
Daylight Savings Time
One of the most important items that affects our moods and, in general, life in the fall is when daylight savings time goes off and we fall back an hour to make it dark an hour earlier. Not the most fun time of the year, but at least on that weekend we get an extra hour’s sleep! Be sure to adjust all your clocks and if you have automatic lights that come on, be sure to take them into account also. It might also be a good time to change the batteries in your clocks or other items that use batteries like smoke and CO2 alarms and the change the filters in your heater intake. Make sure your flashlights are working (have some extra batteries) and maybe have a few candles around in case for some reason you loose power. If the darkness bothers you, schedule some fun outings with others to take your mind off it weekly like going out to dinner or a movie with a friend.
Activities
Some activities you can do when it starts getting darker earlier besides TV and video games are the old standbys like board games or games that challenge your brain. Baking, fixing new meals, creating your own greeting cards, other crafts can be fun and don’t cost much if anything. Other not so fun activities are to clean out your drawers and closets to make extra room and give your items to a charity or save them for a garage sale. No matter what you decide to do, make it productive and you will feel that you have spent your time well. Keep up your exercise that you have started with that walk in the summer by using a treadmill or joining an exercise club (there will be some deals out there when the weather starts to turn, just shop around).
Shape your attitude on the coming weeks with a positive view of what will be happening with the weather and daylight. Make sure that you, your home and yard are ready as can be.