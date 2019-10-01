The downtown Klamath County Library is holding a “Tales of Terror” writing contest for teens in October, with Amazon gift cards to winning authors, according to a news release.
The spookiest teen writer in Klamath Falls will take home a $45 Amazon gift card; second place wins a $20 Amazon gift card. The winning stories will be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Entries are due by midnight Friday, Oct. 25, emailed to smiller@klamathlibrary.org. Use “Tales of Terror Contest” as the subject line of your email, and include your name, age, and a phone number where you can be reached with your story. Include your short story in the body of the email itself and not as a file attachment.
The rules and fine print: Participants must be 12 to 18 years old; one original story, not previously published, per person; no photos or illustrations; 2,000 word maximum, and the story must have a title.
Judges reserve the right to disqualify any work deemed inappropriate or that possess culturally inaccurate and/or negatively stereotypical depictions.
Winners will be announced Thursday, Oct. 31 via email and on the library’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.