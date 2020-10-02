Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
10-02 love child

The documentary "Love Child," about a family escaping Iran seeking asylum in Turkey, will be shown by the Klamath County Museum on Oct. 12 in partnership with PBS.

 Submitted photo

Klamath County Libraries will host an online screening and group discussion of the documentary “Love Child” on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in a partnership with PBS and its POV documentary series, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.

Adultery is punishable by death in Iran. Facing the unthinkable, a young family — Sahand, Leila, and their son Mani — flee the country, seeking asylum in Turkey. “Love Child” is an intimate look at the trio as they risk everything for a chance at a normal life.

“Love Child”, directed by Eva Mulvad, is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 52 minutes. The film aired nationwide on PBS on Monday, Sept. 14.

This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk. For more about the film, including a trailer, visit www.pbs.org/pov/watch/lovechild. For a link to join the screening online, email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.

