Klamath County Libraries will host an online screening and group discussion of the documentary “Love Child” on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in a partnership with PBS and its POV documentary series, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
Adultery is punishable by death in Iran. Facing the unthinkable, a young family — Sahand, Leila, and their son Mani — flee the country, seeking asylum in Turkey. “Love Child” is an intimate look at the trio as they risk everything for a chance at a normal life.
“Love Child”, directed by Eva Mulvad, is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 52 minutes. The film aired nationwide on PBS on Monday, Sept. 14.
This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk. For more about the film, including a trailer, visit www.pbs.org/pov/watch/lovechild. For a link to join the screening online, email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.