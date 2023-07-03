Library demonstration organizer Jonathan Chenjeri shows his sign, displaying a list of banned books from 2023.
Library patrons organized a protest Saturday, July 1, in response to the canceling of a library-programmed book club for discussing a controversial topic.
Residents hold signs of protest on behalf of open discussions and freedom of knowledge in Klamath County libraries.
Jonathan Chenjeri leads the parade of peaceful patrons protesting the removal of library porgramming.
Library patrons organized a protest Saturday, July 1, in response to the canceling of a library programmed book club for discussing a controversial topic.
Jaye Weis displays her sign of protest with the phrase “Ban Censorship, Not Books.”
Local educator Jean Knight holds a sign which says, “Libraries exist to encourage curiosity, not limit it! Keep book clubs going.”
Patrons of local libraries organized a peaceful demonstration over the holiday weekend to support library programming and admonish censorship.
This protest came in response to ongoing disputes over what programming is allowed in Klamath County Libraries.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.