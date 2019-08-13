The Klamath County Libraries have a new digital content partner: Hoopla!
Starting Monday, Aug. 19, library patrons will be able to check out four items per month per card from Hoopla’s 750,000-plus titles of music, comics, TV episodes, movies, ebooks and audiobooks – with no wait times.
Hoopla is available on computers and a multitude of mobile devices, including anything that connects to Apple's App Store, Google Play, the Amazon Fire Appstore, Roku devices, Chromecast devices, and even Amazon’s Alexa home assistant. You can stream your title or, if you download the Hoopla app on a mobile device, you can download the file to play it offline.
To start browsing Hoopla, download the app on your favorite app store or click the Hoopla logo under “e-media” on klamathlibrary.org.
Need help getting started? Friendly tech-savvy librarians will walk you through setting up a Hoopla account from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the downtown Klamath County Library. Bring your library card and any mobile device you want to install Hoopla on with you. You’ll also need the password for your library account – but if you don’t know that, library staff can get that set up for you as part of the installation process.
Video files from Hoopla check out for three days; music for seven days; and ebooks, audiobooks and comics for 21 days. Your four available checkouts “recharge” on the first of every month, but the content from the previous month will only expire once their individual auto-check-in date passes.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk, or visit hoopladigital.com.