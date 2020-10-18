COVID-19 restrictions have forced cancellation of many revered community events, among them the annual Klamath Comic Con coordinated by the Klamath County Library, but one aspect of that event carries on with a costume contest to be hosted during Scarecrow Row.
A popular aspect of the cancelled annual Comic Con, a photo booth showcasing costumes with prizes up for grabs will be operated by Klamath County Library staff on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to snap photos of kids and adults in costume. Additionally, people may also submit photos of their Halloween costume online at www.klamathlibrary.org/costumecontest by midnight on Saturday, Oct. 31 to also be included.
The costume contest is split into different categories by age: 0-4, 5-12, 13-17, 18 and up, and themed group/duo. Winners from each category will receive a $20 gift card to Joann Fabric and Crafts. Klamath Library staff may at their discretion disqualify entries for excessive gore, sexual content or offensive stereotypes.
Scarecrow Row, entering its 12th year, encourages downtown Klamath Falls businesses to celebrate the Halloween season by creating holiday-themed decorations in their storefronts. Trick-or-treating will not take place this year during Scarecrow Row due to COVID-19. Instead, Klamath Falls Downtown Association will provide pre-packaged treat bags to the first 500 children who visit their booth at Ninth and Main Streets. Additionally, pumpkins will be provided to children at no cost for decoration at the event.
For more information about Scarecrow Row visit www.downtownklamathfalls.org/scarecrow-row.html. For info about the costume contest contact Nac Payne at 541-882-8894 or apayne@klamathlibrary.org.