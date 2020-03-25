Due to concerns about minimizing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Klamath County Library District and the local chapter of the League of Women Voters have had to cancel the upcoming candidates forum for local elections, which would have been in April, according to a news release.
In order to serve the voting public with information while still practicing “social distancing” measures, the League of Women Voters has moved the forum online, and is inviting local candidates to provide information about themselves and their policy positions via video or short essay.
To submit questions for the candidates and to see responses once they’re published, visit lwvklamath.org. Registered voters can also get a guide to what’s on the ballot by entering their address at www.vote411.org.
For the most up-to-date information on this and other measures that Klamath County libraries are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the “frequently asked questions” page at klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus or call 541-882-8894.