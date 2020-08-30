Putting together a “family story time” for little ones has never been easier. The Klamath County Library is offering Storytime Kits for families starting the week of September 8.
Each kit comes with two picture books to read together and a themed craft for each child in the family to enjoy. There will be a new theme each week, to keep story time fresh (craft kit materials available while supplies last).
Live Virtual Storytime videos will still continue on Facebook. Join librarians each Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. at facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary for stories, songs, puppet games, and more.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.