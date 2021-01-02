Great Decisions 2021, a program of the United States Foreign Policy Association hosted by the Klamath County Library, will discuss foreign policy issues for eight weeks on Thursdays at 1 p.m. starting Feb. 4, according to a news release.
The group will be holding all discussions via Zoom. Since this is the first time the group is meeting online, we also ask that participants join us for a “technology check” meeting on Monday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. to make sure everyone can connect appropriately.
The topics for 2021 are more relevant than ever in a world changed by COVID-19: how global supply chains interact with national security; issues in the Persian Gulf; how “Brexit” affects the European Union and the United Kingdom; struggles over the melting Arctic; China’s influence in Africa; issues on the Korean Peninsula; the roles that international organizations have to play in a global pandemic; and globalization.
The Great Decisions format asks participants to read the weekly articles from the Great Decisions book and show up for the weekly meetings to watch a video segment and then hold a discussion on the foreign policy topic of the week. Group members may take turns leading the sessions and may also contribute additional research information if they wish.
Each participant in Great Decisions must purchase a copy of the 2021 book for $32. They can reserve their spot and put in their book order at the downtown library’s checkout desk. Payment for the book is due at the time of registration. Great Decisions is open to any interested adult regardless of political or any other affiliations.
Registration starts Monday, Jan. 4. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for reserving your spot and your Great Decisions book is Wednesday, Jan. 13.
For more information, call Charla Oppenlander at 882-8894 ext. 10 or email her at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.