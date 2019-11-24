Students partner with children’s museum
Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls would like to personally thank Oregon Institute of Technology for partnering with us through volunteering at our nonprofit.
Each term, volunteers come and help in many fashions. On Thursday, Nov. 21, students from speech 321 (group speech) at OIT, instructed by Chelsie Akers, volunteered to complete their volunteer requirements for the class.
Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls staff
Generous gift to assist single moms, children
The Dorris Lions Club would like to thank Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls, for their very generous donation to our community outreach program that assists single mothers and children. Donations like yours make it possible for us to continue serving our community, and making a difference.
Dorris Lions Club
Community comes together to support veterans
On behalf of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pelican Post 1383, we thank you Klamath Falls community, Klamath Freedom Celebration, Knights of Columbus’s Ipo Ross, Henley High School choir director Christopher Benjamin, the 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field’s Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd Wing Commander and Niki Jackson and her team for participating in the 9/11 Patriot Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
We also thank you for contributing to our Poppy Drive for making our fundraiser a huge success. Monies stays local to support veterans in need and our VFW Scholarship programs. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Pelican Post 1383
KCEDA grant program supports business success
In July 2017 we opened Foxy Stitches Upholstery to serve the residential and commercial upholstery needs of our community. Services were limited in Klamath Falls and our community was losing revenue to other cities and counties.
Starting a small business is an achievement in itself, but maintaining one with quality services and proper equipment while overcoming the common small business startup obstacles can be more than challenging.
We would like to thank the Klamath County Economic Development Association grant program for their support in our current and future success in keeping business in our county that was being served elsewhere.
Benjamin Fox
Klamath Falls
Community fundraiser benefits Klamath County students
Thanks to the many generous local sponsors and donors, Youth Rising was able to successfully raise funds for Klamath County students on Nov. 14. The special fundraising performance of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by the Linkville Players was a great success, and raised funds for the Youth Rising Drop-In Center, which provides a safe after school space for youth and teens 11-18 years.
All ticket holders, donors and sponsors made this successful event possible! Plus a great big thank you to our volunteers from Oregon Institute of Technology and Youth Rising. A special thank you to Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, Jimmy Johns, Holiday Market, Give Me Some Sugar, and Jessica Holcomb at Serenity Salon for generously donating to this event, plus our major sponsors the Linkville Players and the Herald & News!
This holiday season, please consider donating funds at www.youthrising.com in support of the many local students benefiting from a safe, supervised space at Youth Rising’s Drop-In Center everyday after school. Youth Rising is also seeking adult community members, senior citizens, college or high school student volunteers to contribute to the Drop-In Center’s activities, clubs, events & youth leadership opportunities.
Help local kids by hosting a workshop or other activities featuring art, music, hobbies or crafts, games, plus workforce training, financial education, or other life skills. To volunteer or donate in-kind items such as games, activities, software programs, equipment, video games, or other items, contact the Drop-In Center from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 541-851-1112 or email dropin@youthrising.com.
Hallie Winchell
Youth Rising development coordinator