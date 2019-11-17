Students honor veterans through projectFaculty, students, parents and whoever assisted with the veterans recognition mailing from Henley Middle School: As a Korean Navy vet, I think what you did was very commendable.
Thank you for remembering our veterans.
Don McCullough
U.S. Navy 1950-54
Klamath Falls
Thank you Klamath Falls communityHope Lutheran Church would like to thank the community for helping to make our Harvest Bazaar a success this year. Thank you to our vendors, Geraldine Wolfe, Roy Weissinger, Roberta Silva, Michelle’s Simply Sweet, Jayne Sanford, Paul and Debbie’s Leather Designs, Finley Schlombaum, Dani Scott, Maggie Klein, Polli Keys and John Wilda.
Also, many thanks go out to our WELCA group of Hope Lutheran Church who planned, prepared and served lunch, Jan Ronningen, Jennifer Taylor, Jane Rusth, Nancy Brace, and Dan. Thank you to Ted Hamann for securing seed money from Thrivent Financial Services to help us get started. Proceeds go to supporting our Prayer Quilt Ministry and needs of the community. A big thanks goes out to the Herald and News for printing our announcements. We look forward to seeing you next year!
Mikey Sedlock
WELCA Hope Lutheran Church