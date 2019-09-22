Community key to Patriot Recognition Day dedication
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pelican Post No. 1383, wants to express our thankfulness to the Klamath Falls government officials, citizens, military, veterans and guest speakers for attending our National 9/11 Patriot Recognition Day ceremony at the Klamath County Courthouse.
It was a great honor to have representation from our town at this dedication memorial. Thank you all for taking the time out of your busy schedule to attend this event.
I hope you will continue to show your support for these important dedications at future events such as these. Our next event will be on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park.
Karen H. Johnson
Volunteers bring community together for Pioneer Day
Our community would like to thank the volunteers who helped with our annual fairtime Pioneer Day at the Tulelake Honker.
Special thanks go to the Tulelake Honker for partnering with us, Honker manager Kelly Harris, Tony Ross, Thunderbird Market for the discount, and those who donated.
More than 100 people came as far away as Southern California, Washington, Texas and Nevada to see old friends and neighbors.
Jacqui Krizo