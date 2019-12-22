Sharing a vision, enabling successKlamath Lake Land Trust’s fundraising dinner “Celebrate the Wild” had an amazing turnout.
To all those who attended, thank you for joining us and making our dinner a wonderful experience. To our corporate sponsors Klamath Falls Subaru, Sky Lakes, JM Solutions, Adkins Engineering, and Pacific Power, thank you for sharing in our vision and enabling our success.
To the local donors who contributed a product or a gift certificate, your generosity created the potential for additional land conservation in the Klamath and Lake counties.
Now, when the next landowner is ready to complete their dream of protecting their property, the Klamath Lake Land Trust will be there to serve their interests.
Jay Lunsford
Klamath Lake Land Trust
Community supports Soroptimist projectsSoroptimist International of Klamath Falls and the Holiday Bazaar Committee would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for support of this year’s Christmas in the Pines Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon held at the Running Y Ranch Resort Lodge on Dec. 12.
We sincerely appreciate our Corporate Sponsors: Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls; Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Klamath Falls; and Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls.
We also want to thank our Event Sponsors: Pari Pedersen, Gloria Steiner with Diamond Home Improvement; Michelle Wynne with Wynne Broadcasting; Running Y Ranch Resort; Nancy Dey with Big John’s Garden; Judy Phearson; and Molatore, Scroggin and Peterson.
A big thanks to our lively auctioneer, AJ Halda with Ken’s Body Shop; the Henley Choir led by Director Chris Benjamin; Miss Wyoming; Katie Eskildson; and all the donors of our live auction items, including Greg Stathos and Reach Inc., Luke Ovgard, Sally-Ann Palcovich, Tim Phillips, Jan Walker, Sandi Dunn, Judy Brosterhous, and Ray Holliday with Holliday Jewelry. Thanks also to our luncheon servers from Lost River High School FFA and their FFA instructor, Meghan Miller.
A special thanks for all of our silent auction donors, both businesses and individuals.
Soroptimist International has been working toward improving the lives of women and children in the greater Klamath Basin for 80 years. To learn more about us, please visit www.soroptimistklamathfalls.org.
Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls
Kinsey Foundation donation supports CASAWe would like to thank Laura Kinsey and the board of directors of the Kerry Foundation for their generous donation to CASA for Children of Klamath County.
Laura is the eldest daughter of Dr. Richard Tracy, who was a professor at Louisiana State University in the Forensic Pathology Department. The Kerry foundation annually supports CASA for Children of Klamath County in memory of Dr. Tracey. The Kerry and Robatcek families have been champions for those in need. Their kindness enables us to recruit, train and support community volunteers , who provide advocacy to children in foster care.
The Kerry Foundation is a non-profit corporation that is dedicated to helping those with mental and physical disabilities achieve their full potential and a quality lifestyle.
With much gratitude.
Karri Mirande
Executive director, CASA for Children of Klamath County