A county community that encourages artistsTwo Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin wants to thank our local Klamath County for the grant awards given to us through these last four years. We are so grateful. They have been instrumental to our business being a success.
Cultural Coalition, which makes the process doable for us volunteers who don’t have grant writers, and tourism for all their help in marketing through the printing of rack cards to distribute, our own 30 Mile Club, the marketing ads we have in local magazines such as Basin Life (on-line with six radio stations) and Crater Lake’s Backyard, pamphlets by Discover Klamath as well as a wonderful tourism magazine in La Pine called Explore Oregon’s “other” Crater!
We also want to thank our many return customers, our volunteers, all our local residents in the county, and tourists for buying and encouraging our artists.
Judy Pate
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop
Hospital helps family during time of lossI want to thank the people at Sky Lakes Medical Center, who helped my wonderful, caring daughter, Rosemarie Collman, by supplying her and her family with two rooms and food prior to her death.
Dorothy Benson
Klamath Falls