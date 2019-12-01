Klamath Falls Public Works provided great service
Recently, we requested services of the Klamath Falls, Public Works Department. We needed to have sewer pipes scoped.
We wish to express our gratitude for the impressive service, which we received. The response was timely and within hours everything was completed.
The surveyor, Tom Harris was very courteous and kept us informed of everything that was done. There were others working with him.
Later, we left a message with Public Works, requesting a copy of the report. The next day, the full report was delivered to our front door!
Thank you employees of the City of Klamath Falls for doing a great job! It is refreshing!
Dennis and Teresa Bice
Klamath Falls
Community supports kids’ programming with potato sale
Friends of the Children would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for support of this year’s potato sale.
We were so excited to see the community once again help us sell out, with many boxes also donated to other charities (e.g. the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission and the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank), meaning your donations had double the impact!
A special thank you to CAL-ORE Produce for donating the potatoes which allows us to put all proceeds directly toward kids’ programming. Your community support for the amazing kids in our program not only means the world to us, but to our youth, too, as it shows them they are believed in and are capable of achieving great things. Once again, we are so thankful.
Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin
Participants join forces for Dirty Pelican success
Pregnancy Hope Center thanks the sponsors, racers and volunteers who made the 2019 Dirty Pelican Bike Paddle & Run adventure race a success.
Entrants came from Portland, Grants Pass and all over the Klamath Basin for the race on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Veterans Memorial Park. More than 100 racers and volunteers enjoyed the beauty of Moore Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Lake Ewauna, and historic downtown.
We would like to recognize the generosity of local businesses and our race volunteers. We appreciate race founders Cole and Ashley Van Essen for partnering with Pregnancy Hope Center. Race director Krissy Hess invested hundreds of hours from her already busy life. She is a joy to work with and a talented administrator.
It’s a pleasure to acknowledge Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union for signing on as our presenting sponsor. Their support allowed us to confidently organize the event months ahead of time. Other major sponsors include Powley Plumbing, Basin Book Trader, Dr. Amy Kendall Drouin Dentistry, Quality Electric, Chicken Shack, Big Mike’s Fencing, and Patriot Insurance Agency for their generous financial contributions. Our T-shirt sponsors were Prewitt’s Body & Paint, Klamath Falls Dental Specialists, Rookstool Moden Realty, Express Employment, and Rhine Cross Group Engineering & Surveying. Thank you all for your financial support.
Several businesses/organizations contributed in other helpful ways. Columbia Forest Products built sturdy signs to help direct the racers, which we can re-use year after year. Dutch Bros. served coffee to spectators and donated the proceeds to Pregnancy Hope Center. The Ledge, Howard’s Meats, Sizzler Restaurant and Thai Orchid donated prizes to our raffle drawing. Zach’s Bikes and the Klamath County Road Department provided equipment that kept everyone and everything safe. The sheriff’s office and city parks personnel were also very supportive.
Volunteers from Pregnancy Hope Center along with many of their spouses, family members and friends woke up early and braved the cold to make sure everything was in order on race day. Connie and Paul Rowan and Willie and Luhree Riggs were excellent leaders of our volunteers and put in extra hours to make sure we were organized. Christian service clubs from Oregon Institute of Technology and Hosanna and Triad schools pitched in too and made a big difference.
To see who won each race category, and browse the spectacular race photo gallery, thanks to the talents of Lasheena Nieves, Kelsey Petznick, and John and Teresa Ketchum, at www.dirtypelicanrace.com.
Teri Cline