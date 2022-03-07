Editor’s Note: Leroy Cabral, executive director of United Way of the Klamath Basin, sent this letter in 2009 when local news organizations were struggling to emerge from the recession with an audience that was increasingly getting information from the internet. He resubmitted it this month in response to a recent column from Herald and News general manager Joe Hudon about staffing challenges.
May 29, 2009
Letter-to-the-Editor
Radio, television, and the print media (newspapers and magazines) have always competed for the hearts, minds, and dollars of local listeners/viewers/readers/advertisers.
Since some folks in town are still talking about the future of newspapers and the role of the media, I thought I would add my two bits.
The mass media (except for public entities) exist to inform, entertain, support their local communities, and turn a profit. The media manages to operate largely because of advertising income. Local radio and television sell air time. Newspapers sell newsprint and the cost of paper and ink increases regularly. Like all businesses, the media battles over market share, corporate identity, and customer satisfaction. But advertisers hold the key to the media's success or failure.
Every business strives to capture new markets. Thus, many newspapers today, in addition to publishing a regular hard copy paper, also post it electronically to reach that niche audience who prefer to blog, interact, and be a part of the story. This also generates income.
To suggest the Herald and News or other newspapers will stop their presses because of an uptick in blog use or increased competition from other media is like suggesting internet charitable giving will replace good old fashioned contributions of cash, checks, and estate planning. It's true a few very large newspapers with huge operating expenses are seriously struggling like so many other large corporations to keep their doors open.
Bottom line: I admit it, I love newspapers. I love their smell, feel, and historical contribution. Hollywood loves them too. One of my favorite flicks, "Teachers Pet," had Clark Gable (tough city editor) schooling Doris Day (college journalism teacher) on how she should be honest and tell her students that running a newspaper is a tough business that depends on filling 60% of the paper with advertising. Jack Webb in another movie delivered a classic line: "What else can you buy for 10 cents that tells you everything that’s going on, lines your bird cage, and riles your neighbor’s dog?”
In my view, newspapers tell the local story like no other medium with photos, news, and features that inform, inspire, infuriate, and capture history in print for generations to appreciate. The daily news is most always professionally and objectively reported. Editors and publishers offer their opinions on issues and recommend political candidates at election time. This tradition represents both a public service and a tough business decision.
Columnists (local and syndicated) have always attempted through their opinion pieces to get people talking and debating. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we don't. But as Americans, it's our patriotic duty to try and understand the issues of our time, reach our own conclusions, and express our will through voting or other peaceful expressions. The power of the press comes with great responsibility, and we as citizens must remember that freedom of speech does not come cheap.
I am very grateful to the Herald and News for their stellar service and generosity to our community for so many years. I wish them and all our local media a long and prosperous future.
Leroy Cabral