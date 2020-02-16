Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Chiloquin SMARTees would like to thank all who supported our recent fundraising raffle.

Congratulations to Art Ochoa, who won the Seaside vacation, and Chris Wayne for winning the $100 cash prize. Supporters from Chiloquin Elementary and Jr./Sr. High School were joined by individuals from Gilchrist, Bonanza, Merrill, Lost River, Peterson, Triad, Hosanna Christian, Henley Middle School, and the Klamath County District Office to make this another successful event for the children at Chiloquin Elementary School.

John Rademacher and Diane Haseman

