Chiloquin SMARTees would like to thank all who supported our recent fundraising raffle.
Congratulations to Art Ochoa, who won the Seaside vacation, and Chris Wayne for winning the $100 cash prize. Supporters from Chiloquin Elementary and Jr./Sr. High School were joined by individuals from Gilchrist, Bonanza, Merrill, Lost River, Peterson, Triad, Hosanna Christian, Henley Middle School, and the Klamath County District Office to make this another successful event for the children at Chiloquin Elementary School.
John Rademacher and Diane Haseman