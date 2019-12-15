Weather no match for Ugly Sweater RunFriends of the Children and the Ugly Sweater Run committee would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for support of this year’s Ugly Sweater Run at Harbor Links Golf Course on Dec. 7. We talk about the perseverance the youth in our program exhibit, but even the rain couldn’t stop all the festive sweater loving rock stars!
We so appreciate our sponsors Klamath Falls Subaru (finish line sponsor); People’s Bank (selfie sponsor); West & East Ridge Veterinary Clinic (selfie and pet sponsor); Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls (kids dash sponsor); Harbor Links Golf Course (venue sponsor); TMK Creamery – WaFd Bank – and Caliber Home Loans (Personnel sponsors), CAL-ORE Communications (donor), and our media sponsors Herald & News, KLAD, KOTI, Wynne Broadcasting and KDRV.
Jay Davis (Drive at 5) and Melissa (in her very custom sweater outfit) from the KLAD wake up crew were remarkable hosts for the event, encouraging all participants with their sirens and megaphones. Keeping us warm was Ed Staub & Sons (heaters), Dutch Bros. (hot chocolate and “sweet beats” aka music), and Human Bean (coffee).
Everyone was able to stay hydrated and fed with healthy snacks from Jen at the Daily Bagel, Diamond Home Improvement, and Sherm’s Thunderbird; and Biagio’s provided discounted food and beverages after the race for participants. Numerous employees from WaFd Bank donated many hours to prepare and post promotional materials/campaigns, and to organize swag bags and provide packet pickup in addition to lending support at the registration desk.
We have to single out Deanna Franks from WaFd Bank as she is truly special. The Fire District 4 EMT crew (Josh and Lorrin) were on standby to ensure our runners stayed healthy. Many volunteers from the OIT Circle K Club assisted, as well as students from Henley High School (several seniors and Christopher Benjamin and the Henley choir that kept runners entertained as well as sang our national anthem). In addition, Miss Klamath County 2019 Tori Brooks and Ashley from First Interstate Bank helped, too. We are grateful for Sargent Certified Public Accounting that provided incentive by donating funds for every runner that “beat Will,” lending to a competitive atmosphere.
We also so appreciate our Friends of the Children board members and staff, we couldn’t do what we do every day without them.
And lastly, we thank the following swag bag sponsors: Gary Cheyne Country Financial, Cascade Health Alliance, National Fitness & Racquet Club, CAL-ORE Communications, SNAP Fitness, Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty, GNC, Caliber Home Loans, WaFd Bank, Express Employment Professionals, and Blue Zones.
If we have missed anyone, please know that your backing is greatly appreciated. To all that participated and/or helped organize this event, your support for the amazing kids in our program is appreciated beyond any more words!
Friends of the Children
Ugly Sweater Run Committee