Community support makes scholarship fundraiser a success
P.E.O. Chapter U held our 75th annual rummage sale Oct. 4-5. We would not be successful raising scholarship funds each year without the Klamath County Fairgrounds staff (Todd, Colby, Tatiana, Carlos, Schaun, Darren, Drew, DJ, Brendan, Gloria, and more). They’ve kept our costs steady, set up tables, and moved heavy items. The staff is cheerful and we couldn’t survive without them. We doubt Klamath Falls knows what a fabulous facility and workers we have at the fairgrounds. Thank you!
Additionally, the Klamath Union football team and Henley ROTC are instrumental before and after our sale. They work for snacks to move our rummage from storage to the fairgrounds and box up items at the end of the sale. These young people don’t realize how many backs they’ve saved! Thank you! Also, thanks to Veronica and the Goodwill who picked up our remaining treasures. Thanks also goes to Sherm’s Thunderbird Market and Bag O Books!
As always, we thank the Klamath Falls community for supporting the rummage sale for the past 75 years. Each year we support several college scholarships for local women from the sale’s proceeds. Every year we see many of the same shoppers, and they have become our friends. We keep our prices low because it’s also a way to recycle nice items within our community.
Finally, our chapter apologizes for the placement of a sandwich board sign at the corner of Arthur Street and Shasta Way. We realize now that this sign was potentially dangerous and are thankful a concerned citizen moved the sign and notified the fairgrounds staff of the situation. Please accept our apology. It won’t happen again. Our shoppers are too important to us to endanger their lives!
Hope we see you at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for our 76th annual rummage sale Oct. 2-3, 2020.
Kathy Yates, Maryann Lundin, & Sue Chamberlain
PEO Chapter U