United Way golf challenge supports community agencies
I want to thank Ray Martens for chairing the United Way Community Golf Challenge for the past seven years. Our thanks also to the Herald and News for their excellent support of our 20th annual golf challenge.
United Way would like to thank all of the golfers who participated and Jarrod Warner & staff at Shield Crest Golf Course for hosting another great event.
Proceeds from this annual event helps support United Way’s 15 local member social service agencies. Please remember, contributions are accepted year-round and can be sent to United Way at 136 N. Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
I would like to acknowledge Pacific Power (premier sponsor) and all of the corporate sponsors for making this event possible. They include Iberdrola Renewables, Carter-Jones Collections Service, Columbia Forest Products, Great Basin Insurance, Umpqua Bank, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Collins Products, Lighthouse Yogurt Company, People’s Bank, Oregon Institute of Technology, and Lithia Dodge (hole-in-one sponsor).
Those individuals and companies who sponsored tee box signs and provided a total of $4,000 in prizes for our raffle helped make it a fun-filled event. They included:
AAA Property Management; Abby’s Pizza; Adkins Consulting Engineering; AmeriTitle; Aspell & Henderson Attorneys-At-Law; Neal Buchanan, Attorney; Deli Station; Dr. Amy Kendall Drouin DMD; Applebees; Diamond Home Improvement Center; Margot Duran EXP Realty; Eagle Crest Golf Course; Fiddler’s Green; Harbor Links Golf Course; King Wah’s Restaurant; Lake Shastina Golf Resort; Main Street Jewelers; Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria; Midland Empire Insurance; National Fitness & Racquet Club; Oregon Tech Athletics department, Papa Murphy’s Pizza; Parker’s Rod & Gun Shop; Pelican Cinemas; Ross Ragland Theater; Reames Golf & Country Club; Running Y Ranch & Resort; Shasta Litho; Shield Crest Golf Course; Sizzlers Restaurant; Starvin Marvins; Brent Thomas Century 21; Wubba’s BBQ Shack; and the YMCA.
Leroy Cabral
Executive director
United Way of the Klamath Basin