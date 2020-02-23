Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Bake sale thanks

Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care volunteers and staff extend a big thank you to those who helped make the Valentine Day Bake Sale a success: Sky Lakes Medical Center for providing the location; Reid and the hospital guild members for coordination and help that day; the generous donors of a variety of sale items (baked goods, candy, dog biscuits, craft items, baskets for the drawings); the many volunteers who worked before, during and after the event. A big thank you goes to our loyal customer base at SLMC who make this day so special. Each of you is a part of its success.

All proceeds go to benefit Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care patients and families in the Klamath Basin and Tulelake area.

Anne Weaver

Klamath Falls

