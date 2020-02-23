Bake sale thanks
Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care volunteers and staff extend a big thank you to those who helped make the Valentine Day Bake Sale a success: Sky Lakes Medical Center for providing the location; Reid and the hospital guild members for coordination and help that day; the generous donors of a variety of sale items (baked goods, candy, dog biscuits, craft items, baskets for the drawings); the many volunteers who worked before, during and after the event. A big thank you goes to our loyal customer base at SLMC who make this day so special. Each of you is a part of its success.
All proceeds go to benefit Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care patients and families in the Klamath Basin and Tulelake area.
Anne Weaver
Klamath Falls